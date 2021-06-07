UP govt starts special pink booths to vaccinate women in Lucknow. See photos

The Uttar Pradesh Government has launched an initiative in which it has decided to set up a special 'pink booth' for women in the state to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted about the state government's initiative and tweeted in Hindi," To ensure the safety of the women against the covid-19 pandemic, the UP government from June 7 is starting 'women special' vaccination booth on all the districts. All the mothers and sisters should get the vaccine as soon as possible."