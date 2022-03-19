The all-new Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for the mega swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected BJP government on March 25. Officials said seating arrangement for 75,000 people will be done at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. The BJP had won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly in UP, while its allies won 18 Assembly seats.

