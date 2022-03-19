UP govt swearing-in: 75,000 in attendence; top opposition leaders invited. All you need to know1 min read . 06:50 PM IST
Yogi and his cabinet ministers will take the oath of office at the ceremony, which will start at 4 PM on March 25
The all-new Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for the mega swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected BJP government on March 25. Officials said seating arrangement for 75,000 people will be done at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. The BJP had won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly in UP, while its allies won 18 Assembly seats.
Yogi and his cabinet ministers will take the oath of office at the ceremony, which will start at 4 PM.
Additional Chief Secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal after his visit to the stadium said the overall preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are in full swing, and that Chief Secretary DS Mishra is overseeing the entire schedule.
"Seating arrangements for 75,000 people are being made at the swearing-in ceremony. The programme will be a grand and splendid one, and preparations are already underway," he said, news agency PTI reported.
All senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and other central ministers will be present during the event.
The chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, RSS dignitaries and party office-bearers are expected to attend the function. Top leaders of other parties are also invited to the swearing-in ceremony.
Before the ceremony, Adityanath will be elected as the leader of the legislature party. It'll be his second term as the chief minister of the state.
With PTI inputs
