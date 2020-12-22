UP govt to install 'advance' surveillance cameras at 720 locations in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh is set to install "advance" surveillance cameras at 720 locations in Varanasi by March next year, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Monday.

Besides the surveillance cameras, the work of re-development work of various city wards will be completed by July 2021, CMO said.

"The work of re-development of Kalabhairava, Kameshwar Mahadev, Rajmandir, Jangambadi, Dashashwamedha wards of old Kashi will be completed in July 2021. The installation of advance surveillance cameras at 720 locations of the city will be completed in March 2021," UP CMO tweeted in Hindi.

ओल्ड काशी के कालभैरव, कामेश्वर महादेव, राजमन्दिर, जंगमबाड़ी, दशाश्वमेध वाॅर्डों का री-डेवलेपमेंट का कार्य जुलाई, 2021 में पूर्ण हो जाएगा। शहर के 720 स्थानों पर एडवांस सर्विलांस कैमरे स्थापित करने का कार्य मार्च, 2021 में पूर्ण हो जाएगा। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) December 21, 2020





The state government also said that the work of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham Project in Varanasi is being done on a "war footing."

"The work of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham Project is being done on a war footing. The project will be completed in August 2021," CMO said in a subsequent tweet.

