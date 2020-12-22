UP govt to install 'advance' surveillance cameras at 720 locations in Varanasi

UP govt to install 'advance' surveillance cameras at 720 locations in Varanasi1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 09:05 AM IST
Besides the surveillance cameras, the work of re-development work of various city wards will be completed by July 2021.
Uttar Pradesh is set to install "advance" surveillance cameras at 720 locations in Varanasi by March next year, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Monday.
Besides the surveillance cameras, the work of re-development work of various city wards will be completed by July 2021, CMO said.
"The work of re-development of Kalabhairava, Kameshwar Mahadev, Rajmandir, Jangambadi, Dashashwamedha wards of old Kashi will be completed in July 2021. The installation of advance surveillance cameras at 720 locations of the city will be completed in March 2021," UP CMO tweeted in Hindi.
The state government also said that the work of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham Project in Varanasi is being done on a "war footing."
"The work of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham Project is being done on a war footing. The project will be completed in August 2021," CMO said in a subsequent tweet.
