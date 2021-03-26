Subscribe
Home >News >India >Yogi govt to launch affordable rental housing scheme for students, urban migrants

Yogi govt to launch affordable rental housing scheme for students, urban migrants

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
1 min read . 03:30 PM IST Rajendra Saxena

  • Preference for the affordable rental housing scheme will be given to people belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes

The Uttar Pradesh government said on Friday it will start an affordable rental housing scheme for the students, poor people living in cities and the urban migrants.

A proposal for the Affordable Rental Housing and Complexes (ARHC) scheme was approved by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet presided over by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, an official statement said on Friday.

Under the state government’s affordable rental housing scheme, students, urban migrants, poor labourers, those belonging to economically weaker section (EWS), low income groups including factory workers and people associated with hospitality will be the beneficiaries.

Preference for the affordable rental housing scheme will be given to people belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, widows, working women and minorities, which will be subject to the provisions made by the state government.

The ARHC scheme will be implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) to promote participation of private/public institutions for construction, operation and maintenance of rental housing complexes for urban migrants/poor, the statement said.

The scheme will be implemented under two models. First model involves converting vacant houses funded by the central or state government into an ARHC through an agreement.

As per the second model, ARHC will be built, operated and maintained by public/private entities on their available vacant land, the statement said.

All projects under the scheme will be used for rental accommodation only for EWS/LIG category, urban migrants/poor for minimum 25 years.

If ARHC is used for any purpose other than rent, action will be taken against the agency concerned by the competent authority according to rules, the statement said.

