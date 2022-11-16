UP govt to launch special job fair for youth from today

A special job fair will be started in Uttar Pradesh from today, in the minority-dominated areas across 18 divisions of the state, the government informed in a press release.
A special job fair will be started in Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday (November 16), in the minority-dominated areas across 18 divisions of the state, the government said in a press release.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A special job fair will be started in Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday (November 16), in the minority-dominated areas across 18 divisions of the state, the government said in a press release.
The release also stated that a specialized employment fair for minority youth will be held in Lucknow on November 16, 2022, by the Minority Welfare Department and Employment Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh.
The release also stated that a specialized employment fair for minority youth will be held in Lucknow on November 16, 2022, by the Minority Welfare Department and Employment Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh.
The Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Danish Azad Ansari said, "The Yogi government has always been working sincerely for the progress of the youth. In the same sequence, special employment fairs will be organized for minority youth in minority-dominated areas of 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh, which will start on November 16 at Shia Degree PG College, Khadra, a minority-dominated area of Lucknow."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Danish Azad Ansari said, "The Yogi government has always been working sincerely for the progress of the youth. In the same sequence, special employment fairs will be organized for minority youth in minority-dominated areas of 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh, which will start on November 16 at Shia Degree PG College, Khadra, a minority-dominated area of Lucknow."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The BJP Minister informed that more than 50 companies are bringing about 5000 jobs in the minority employment fair. After the interview, the appointment letter will also be given on the same day.
The BJP Minister informed that more than 50 companies are bringing about 5000 jobs in the minority employment fair. After the interview, the appointment letter will also be given on the same day.
"More than 50 companies are bringing about 5000 jobs in this minority employment fair, whose appointment letter will also be given on the same day after the interview. With this thinking, the government is working with the youth of the Yogi government and the direct positive effect of the government's work is visible in society today, in the manner in which the Yogi government had promised to provide good education and good employment to the youth. But our Yogi government has come true completely," Ansari said.
"More than 50 companies are bringing about 5000 jobs in this minority employment fair, whose appointment letter will also be given on the same day after the interview. With this thinking, the government is working with the youth of the Yogi government and the direct positive effect of the government's work is visible in society today, in the manner in which the Yogi government had promised to provide good education and good employment to the youth. But our Yogi government has come true completely," Ansari said.
The BJP minister also informed that several startups and counters of various banks would be set up for providing proper guidance to encourage those who want to start their own business.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The BJP minister also informed that several startups and counters of various banks would be set up for providing proper guidance to encourage those who want to start their own business.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To promote health and education-related infrastructure development projects in areas with a significant Muslim population, the government of Uttar Pradesh has increased its outreach efforts to the minority community, the minister added.
To promote health and education-related infrastructure development projects in areas with a significant Muslim population, the government of Uttar Pradesh has increased its outreach efforts to the minority community, the minister added.
The ruling party's confidence has increased as a result of the BJP's recent victories in by-elections to two Lok Sabha seats, Rampur and Azamgarh. The Samajwadi Party lost both seats with a significant Muslim population to the BJP.
The ruling party's confidence has increased as a result of the BJP's recent victories in by-elections to two Lok Sabha seats, Rampur and Azamgarh. The Samajwadi Party lost both seats with a significant Muslim population to the BJP.
In a recent speech to the BJP's national executive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of reaching Pasmanda (backward) Muslims in a renewed effort by the party to reach out to the Muslim community. The party's reach indicates that it wants to win over Muslims, who have traditionally been thought of as its rival parties' vote bank in the state's power.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a recent speech to the BJP's national executive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of reaching Pasmanda (backward) Muslims in a renewed effort by the party to reach out to the Muslim community. The party's reach indicates that it wants to win over Muslims, who have traditionally been thought of as its rival parties' vote bank in the state's power.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Danish Azad Ansari, a Pasmanda, was appointed by the BJP as a state minister for minorities in the Adityanath government following the success of the 2022 UP Assembly elections. Chaudhary Kafil-Ul-Wara, a weaver, was appointed as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Urdu Akademi.
Danish Azad Ansari, a Pasmanda, was appointed by the BJP as a state minister for minorities in the Adityanath government following the success of the 2022 UP Assembly elections. Chaudhary Kafil-Ul-Wara, a weaver, was appointed as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Urdu Akademi.
With inputs from agencies*
With inputs from agencies*
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.