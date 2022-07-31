UP govt to provide free treatment to patients in emergency care for 48 hrs

Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in India to have a Live Emergency Monitoring System, the CMO office said. "Planning is being done to implement a Live Emergency Monitoring System in the state in a phased manner. The initial 48 hours are very important for the life of any emergency patient. Therefore, as per the resolution of the Chief Minister to safeguard every life in the state, it is proposed to provide free treatment to the patients of emergency care for the first 48 hours," the government official said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}