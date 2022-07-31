UP govt to provide free treatment to patients in emergency care for 48 hrs

Yogi Adityanath on Sunday declared that ₹3,000 crore will be spent by the government to provide free treatment
The Uttar Pradesh government will be providing free of cost treatment for 48 hours to every person admitted to emergency care. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday declared that ₹3,000 crore will be spent by the government to provide free treatment. Of the ₹3,000 crore proposed by the government, ₹1,614 will be spent to develop the basic health care facilities in five years.
In addition, on average, ₹550 crores will be spent every year to provide free treatment to trauma and non-trauma medicine patients.
The government said a total of ₹300 crore will be spent on enhancing ambulance service and 750 ambulances with advanced life support systems will be purchased.
Further, about ₹165 crore will be allocated for the operation of ambulances, giving salary and training of staff. The annual expenditure on the call centre, command centre, operation and maintenance of software among others will be nearly ₹125 crore, informed the government.
As per the UP Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Adityanath government will continue to address the issue of geographical disparity in the healthcare sector by building medical colleges in each of the 75 districts of the state.
Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in India to have a Live Emergency Monitoring System, the CMO office said. "Planning is being done to implement a Live Emergency Monitoring System in the state in a phased manner. The initial 48 hours are very important for the life of any emergency patient. Therefore, as per the resolution of the Chief Minister to safeguard every life in the state, it is proposed to provide free treatment to the patients of emergency care for the first 48 hours," the government official said.
To implement this scheme, an Integrated Trauma and Emergency Center will be set up on the lines of the Covid Command Center.
The state's Live Emergency Monitoring System will facilitate easy admission at hospitals, especially in case of an emergency.