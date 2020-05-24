NEW DELHI : The Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday revoked its earlier order banning the use of mobile phones by Covid-19 patients in isolation wards of dedicated coronavirus hospitals in the state. Now, the patients can to carry their phones in isolation wards after making the disclosure to the officials concerned.

The mobile phone and the charger will be thoroughly disinfected before the patient enters the ward, the new circular said. The patient will not be allowed to share the mobile phone with any other patient, the circular added.

At the time of being discharged, the mobile phone and charger will again be disinfected by the health workers.

UP govt withdraws the order that banned the use of mobile phones by patients in isolation wards of L-2 & L-3 dedicated #COVID19 hospitals.



The state govt had issued an order y'day banning use of mobile phones by patients in isolation wards of L-2 & L-3 #COVID19 hospitals. pic.twitter.com/7EA7fxB1xh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 24, 2020

The modified UP government circular came following the criticism of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav who said the ban was put in place to hide the "poor condition" of hospitals in the state.

In a tweet, the former UP chief minister said: "If infection spreads through mobile phones, then they should be banned across the country. Mobile phones provide mental support and help cope with loneliness."

अगर मोबाइल से संक्रमण फैलता है तो आइसोलेशन वार्ड के साथ पूरे देश में इसे बैन कर देना चाहिए. यही तो अकेले में मानसिक सहारा बनता है. वस्तुतः अस्पतालों की दुर्व्यवस्था व दुर्दशा का सच जनता तक न पहुँचे, इसीलिए ये पाबंदी है. ज़रूरत मोबाइल की पाबंदी की नहीं बल्कि सैनेटाइज़ करने की है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 24, 2020

“In fact, the ban has been put in place, so that the truth about the poor condition of hospitals does reach the common public. The need is to sanitise mobile phones and not impose a ban on them," he said.

Director general medical education K K Gupta has directed all the medical universities, institutes, private and government hospitals to ban the use of mobile phones by COVID-19 patients admitted in coronavirus hospitals.

