UP govt withdraws ban on mobile phones in Covid-19 hospitals

NEW DELHI : The Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday revoked its earlier order banning the use of mobile phones by Covid-19 patients in isolation wards of dedicated coronavirus hospitals in the state. Now, the patients can to carry their phones in isolation wards after making the disclosure to the officials concerned.

The Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday revoked its earlier order banning the use of mobile phones by Covid-19 patients in isolation wards of dedicated coronavirus hospitals in the state. Now, the patients can to carry their phones in isolation wards after making the disclosure to the officials concerned.

The mobile phone and the charger will be thoroughly disinfected before the patient enters the ward, the new circular said. The patient will not be allowed to share the mobile phone with any other patient, the circular added.

The mobile phone and the charger will be thoroughly disinfected before the patient enters the ward, the new circular said. The patient will not be allowed to share the mobile phone with any other patient, the circular added. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

At the time of being discharged, the mobile phone and charger will again be disinfected by the health workers.

The modified UP government circular came following the criticism of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav who said the ban was put in place to hide the "poor condition" of hospitals in the state.

In a tweet, the former UP chief minister said: "If infection spreads through mobile phones, then they should be banned across the country. Mobile phones provide mental support and help cope with loneliness."

“In fact, the ban has been put in place, so that the truth about the poor condition of hospitals does reach the common public. The need is to sanitise mobile phones and not impose a ban on them," he said.

Director general medical education K K Gupta has directed all the medical universities, institutes, private and government hospitals to ban the use of mobile phones by COVID-19 patients admitted in coronavirus hospitals.

Topics Coronavirus