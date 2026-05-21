UP Guv makes uniforms mandatory for students in state colleges, universities; order awaited: ‘Discipline’, ‘equality’

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel reportedly mandated uniforms for all universities and colleges in the state on Thursday.

Patel, who is also the chancellor of all state universities, issued the direction on Wednesday at a meeting in Jan Bhavan, news agency PTI reported.

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However, no official order has been issued yet in this regard, as of now, the report added.

"...We are waiting for the formal notice. Once we get the orders, it will be followed...,” Lucknow University Media Coordinator Mukul Srivastava told ANI.

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Many, including Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, welcomed the move. Khanna was quoted as saying, "Discipline measures being implemented by her in universities are in the interest of students."

Meanwhile, a student from Lucknow University, Shresth Kohli said, “The order given by the Governor is good...If we wear the same uniform, the guard will also be able to differentiate between someone who is a student of the University and someone who is not."

"Many people who are not students come to the University and create chaos, and many think of them as the University’s students. This will also make the ones who are not students conscious of their own actions… This will also bring equality among the students," the student said.

Besides, a postgraduate student from Lucknow University, Priyanka said, “If everyone wears the same dress, it will bring uniformity. There will be no difference...Everyone will also know that they are the students of LU."

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Other orders by UP Guv 1. According to a statement, the governor also issued strict instructions to teachers, saying no teacher should indulge in any act that harms the dignity and stature of the profession.

2. She stressed the need for the holistic development of students and directed teachers to attend classes on time and ensure the regular attendance of students.

3. Patel emphasised improving the condition of women's hostels and ensuring they stay away from anti-social influences.

4. Patel said vocational and skill-oriented courses should be introduced to make female students self-reliant and employable, and suggested courses related to beautician training, mehendi art, GST, bindi manufacturing, accountancy and millet-based food preparation.

5. The governor stressed promoting organic farming and encouraging students to adopt organic cultivation on their own land to generate additional income.

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6. Emphasising effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), Patel directed institutions to give students freedom in subject selection and focus on multidisciplinary and multi-task learning.

7. She said students should also acquire knowledge of yoga, painting and other skills besides their core subjects to improve employability.

8. In colleges facing a shortage of teachers, Patel called for online teaching arrangements and cooperation from other institutions.

9. She also asked authorities to fill vacant posts at the earliest and conduct regular training programmes for teachers.

10. The governor ordered immediate availability of clean drinking water in anganwadi centres, primary schools, PHCs, CHCs, health centres and colleges wherever such problems exist.

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11. Patel suggested adopting a Gujarat-like public-private partnership model to improve infrastructure.

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12. According to the statement, she said that under the Gyan Bharatam Abhiyan, manuscripts, bhojpatras and rare books are being digitised and preserved, with Sampurnanand Sanskrit University designated as the nodal institution for the initiative.

13. She also instructed all colleges to maximise the use of 'INFLIBNET' and the 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme to improve students' access to national and international books, research papers and academic material.

14. Patel directed colleges to prepare detailed DPRs under the "UP Certification" initiative and submit them to the government for improvement of quality, infrastructure and academic systems.

15. She also called for the implementation of a 'Village Scientist Programme' in rural areas to promote scientific thinking, innovation and technological awareness among rural youth and students.

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16. The governor additionally directed all teachers to publish at least two book chapters or research papers annually to strengthen the research and academic writing culture in higher education institutions.

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