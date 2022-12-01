The Central government’s air quality panel has directed Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to ensure the registration of only Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and e-autos from 1 January, 2023 in the National Capital Region (NCR) surrounding Delhi to check on the air quality. The government air quality panel has also asked the three states to phase out diesel autos in the NCR by the end of 2026. The phasing out of the diesel autos will be done in a graded manner.

