Supreme Court has granted 5-day interim bail to Mohd Zubair in connection with FIR registered in UP's Sitapur for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, news agency PTI reported.
The bail is an interim order as the Supreme Court will next hear the matter after five days.
The interim bail to Zubair was granted for 5 days on the condition that he will not post any fresh tweets on the issue related to the case and not leave the jurisdiction of the Sitapur Magistrate's court.
The apex court also said that Zubair shall not tamper with electronic evidence in Bengaluru or anywhere else.
The Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari granted interim bail to Zubair in a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash FIR registered for a tweet in which he allegedly called three Hindu seers "hate mongers".
Zubair has approached the top court challenging the Allahabad High Court's June 10 order where it had refused to quash an FIR registered against him in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh saying that it was premature to interfere when the investigation was at a preliminary stage.
The FIR was lodged against Zubai on June 1 under Section 295 (A) of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act at the Khairabad police station in Sitapur district for deliberately "outraging religious feelings" of the seers.
