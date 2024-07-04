UP Hathras tragedy: Rahul Gandhi to visit stampede site, interact with victims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Hathras, where a stampede claimed 121 lives and injured many. Party's general secretary KC Venugopal calls it an unfortunate incident.

Updated4 Jul 2024, 02:15 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi will visit Hathras stampede victims in UP. (PTI Photo)
Rahul Gandhi will visit Hathras stampede victims in UP. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit stampede-affected Hathras that claimed 121 lives and injured numerous others in Uttar Pradesh, said party's general secretary KC Venugopal.

Calling it an “unfortunate incident”, he said, “The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is planning to visit Hathras. He will go there and interact with the people who are affected.”

The tragic stampede incident that occurred on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras claimed the lives of 121 people and as many as 35 people are injured.

The prime facie report submitted by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the Sikandra Rao division of the district suggests that the stampede occurred as devotees rushed to seek blessing from 'Bhole Baba', the preacher at the religious congregation Satsang, as he was about to leave the venue after the prayer.

The preacher 'Bhole Baba' identified as Suraj Pal is also known by the names of Narayan Sakar Hari and Jagat Guru Vishwahari.

An FIR has been lodged against Devprakash Madhukar, referred to as 'Mukhya Sewadar' and other organizers of the 'Satsang'. The preacher 'Bhole Baba', who is currently untraceable, has not been named in the FIR.

Uttar Pradesh police have launched a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district.

FIR has been filed under Sections 105, 110, 126(2), 223, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

After the incident, Bhole baba said the chaos erupted after he left the 'satsang' venue in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The godman also blamed 'anti-social elements' for the occurrence of stampede.

The Godman expressed his "deepest condolences" to the family of those killed in the stampede, while also hoping for a speedy recovery of the injured.

Organizers allegedly used sticks to try and restrain the crowd in water and mud-filled fields, exacerbating the situation and causing casualties among women, children, and men.

The FIR stated that despite efforts from police and administrative officials, who utilized available resources to transport the injured to hospitals, the organizers did not cooperate.

