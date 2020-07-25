UP health minister Jai Pratap Singh tests positive for COVID-19

UP health minister Jai Pratap Singh tests positive for COVID-191 min read . 07:51 AM IST
Minister’s family members were also tested for the disease and their reports are awaited
LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
His family members were also tested for the disease and their reports are awaited.
Asked whether he was suffering from COVID-19, Singh told PTI on Friday, "Yes. Yesterday evening itself it happened, and the reports have come." The minister said that currently he is in Lucknow.
About his family members, the 66-year-old Singh said, "They were tested today (Friday) in the evening, and their reports are likely to come tomorrow."
