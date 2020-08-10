LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Monday attended his office after recovering from coronavirus .

He had tested positive for the infection on July 24.

"I am fine. On Thursday, I was declared COVID negative. After this, I spent around five days in quarantine. Today, I was at my office and attended a meeting with the UP chief minister," Jai Pratap Singh told PTI on Monday.

Apart from Jai Pratap Singh, the UP ministers who had earlier contracted the infection were Rajendra Pratap Singh, Chetan Chauhan, Dharam Singh Saini, Upendra Tiwari, Brajesh Pathak and Kamal Rani Varun.

Kamal Rani Varun, who was the Technical Education Minister of the state, had succumbed to the disease on August 2 at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences. She was 62.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via