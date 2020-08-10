Home >News >India >UP health minister recovers from COVID-19, attends office

LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Monday attended his office after recovering from coronavirus.

He had tested positive for the infection on July 24.

"I am fine. On Thursday, I was declared COVID negative. After this, I spent around five days in quarantine. Today, I was at my office and attended a meeting with the UP chief minister," Jai Pratap Singh told PTI on Monday.

Apart from Jai Pratap Singh, the UP ministers who had earlier contracted the infection were Rajendra Pratap Singh, Chetan Chauhan, Dharam Singh Saini, Upendra Tiwari, Brajesh Pathak and Kamal Rani Varun.

Kamal Rani Varun, who was the Technical Education Minister of the state, had succumbed to the disease on August 2 at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences. She was 62.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: PTI

UP health minister Jai Pratap Singh tests positive for COVID-19

1 min read . 25 Jul 2020
Lucknow: The state capital had witnessed 8,686 cases, which included 4.012 active cases, 4,559 patients who are discharged and 115 deaths till Sunday. (PTI)

Search on for COVID patients who gave false information in Lucknow

1 min read . 03 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout