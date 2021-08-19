The Uttar Pradesh government will extend a 28% hike in dearness allowance for its employees, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced in the State Assembly on Thursday. The hike in DA will come into effect from July 2021.

Earlier, the Bihar government had extended an 11% hike in DA for its employees and pensioners.

The Himachal Pradesh state government employees and pensioners will also receive a 6% hike in DA.

The Gujarat government will also pay the DA arrears of three months to over nine lakh state employees and pensioners. It will cost the state exchequer ₹464 crore.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also increased the DA for government employees and pensioners from existing 17% to 28%.

Last month, the Union Finance Ministry had issued an order to implement the Cabinet decision to hike Dearness Allowance for central government employees to 28% from 1 July.

The Union Cabinet had approved an 11 percentage point hike in DA and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners with effect from 1 July, benefitting more than 48 lakh central government employees, and 65 lakh pensioners.

With this, the new DA rate will be 28%, up from the current 17%.

In an office memorandum, the Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry said the DA payable to central government employees shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 17% to 28% of basic pay. The increase subsumes the additional instalments arising on January 1, 2020; July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021.

"These orders shall also apply to the civilian employees paid from the Defence Services Estimates," it said, adding for Armed Forces personnel and Railway employees separate orders will be issued by the respective ministries.

In April 2020, the Union Finance Ministry had put on hold an increment in DA till June 30, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The rate of DA from January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, was 17%.

