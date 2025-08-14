UP honour killing: Teen girl beheaded for ‘disgracing’ family; father, stepmother, step-grandfather arrested

In a shocking case of alleged honour killing in Hathras, a 19-year-old girl from Aligarh was reportedly murdered and beheaded by her father, stepmother, and step-grandfather over suspicions of bringing "disgrace" to the family. The three accused were arrested on Wednesday, according to a report by The Times of India.

“On August 10, residents of Bahradoi village in Sadabad police limits discovered a sack containing a headless body in a canal. The head was recovered shortly afterwards," the report quoted Hathras SP Chiranjeev Natha Singh.

As initial attempts to identify the victim were unsuccessful, police formed five teams to trace her identity.

Photos of the victim's clothing were circulated on social media and online police networks. The victim was identified after a woman recognised the stitching on the lower garment as her own work for a missing girl from Dhauna village in the Akrabad area of Aligarh. The victim was identified as Tamanna, the daughter of Hasrat Ali (40).

According to the police, Ali married Firdos in 2005 and had two daughters, Tamanna (19) and Nisha (16). He separated from Firdos six years ago, reportedly dissatisfied with having only daughters, though he kept the girls with him. Ali married Rani (38), daughter of Rajjo Pehalwan (60) of Hathras.

Investigations showed that in July, Tamanna went out with a man from the same village and returned after two days. This upset Ali and Rani, who scolded and punished her, the report said.

On 8 August, she left again, but Ali and Rani stopped her at Panaithi bridge. Ali allegedly discussed the matter with his father-in-law, Rajjo, who advised "dealing with it" immediately, believing she was "defaming" the family.

The couple later took Tamanna to Rajjo's house in Alhaipur on a motorcycle, where they allegedly mixed her food with intoxicants and strangled her. After she became unconscious, they took her to the canal.