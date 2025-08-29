UP horror: 58-year-old abducts grandnephew, cuts him into pieces for ‘sacrificial ritual'

A harrowing incident came to light recently in Uttar Pradesh, involving a 58-year-old man who allegedly killed his 17-year-old grandnephew. The shocking incident was reported from Prayagraj district. The details of the murder would send chills down the spine. The elderly man was arrested for chopping the young boy's body into pieces in an occult ritual, a police official informed PTI on Thursday.

The accused, a resident of the Kareli area in Prayagraj, was identified as Sharan Singh. According to police, he allegedly kidnapped his grandnephew, Piyush aka Yash, a Class 11 student at Saraswati Vidya Mandir School. The abduction occurred while the victim was on his way to school on August 26.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Bharti informed that Sharan was the brother of the victim's grandfather.

He said, "He was arrested on Wednesday night. During interrogation, Sharan confessed to the murder of his grandnephew Piyush and explained his motive," PTI reported.

As per the report, Sharan, who was suffering losses in his real estate business, acted on the instructions of a self-styled occultist who advised him to perform the "sacrificial ritual" to set himself and his family free from miseries and troubles. He later packed the pieces in plastic bags before disposing of Piyush's dismembered body.

The victim's hands and legs were discovered from a forest in Karehda area while the torso wrapped in red and pink bedsheets, kept in a polythene bag, were thrown in a drain in Naini area on Wednesday, August 27. The crime came to light after an enquiry was conducted following discovery of torso. A woman revealed that she had seen the accused disposing of some item in Kuria Lawayan village.

Later, police found Piyush's head in the Saidpur Kachhar area in Kareli. "Police arrested the accused on Wednesday after identifying him through the registration number of his scooter," the senior official informed HT.

