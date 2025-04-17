UP horror! Deaf and mute minor Dalit girl raped in Rampur

In a horrific incident, an 11-year-old speech-and-hearing-impaired Dalit girl was brutally raped in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, India Today quoted the police as saying adding, they have arrested a 24-year-old man – Dan Singh.

According to the report, the minor girl was reportedly lured into a forest by the accused, who is also a resident of the same village and allegedly raped her.

The minor girl was missing since Tuesday evening and her family members had been looking for her. She was found naked and injured in a field on Wednesday morning.

Following the girl’s mother filed a complaint at the police station, the Rampur Police acted swiftly. To arrest the accused the police constituted three teams. "During the arrest attempt, the accused opened fire with intent to kill. In retaliatory firing by the police, he sustained injuries and was subsequently arrested," Superintendent of Police Vidya Sagar Mishra said, as quoted by India Today.

During the interrogation, Dan Singh, son of Harpal Singh, confessed to the crime. Police mentioned Singh's involvement is corroborated by electronic evidence and CCTV footage, showing him approaching and leading the minor away.

Dr Anju Singh, who conducted the girl's medical examination, told The Times of India, "This is a clear case of rape by one or more persons as there were multiple injuries on her private parts. Her face had been struck with a blunt object, leaving it swollen. She was terrified and unable to explain anything. It is one of the most horrific sexual crimes I have seen."

Meanwhile, the victim has been referred to Meerut Medical College for specialised treatment.

The police registered a case on Singh under Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 5m/6 of the Pocso Act.

