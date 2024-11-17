UP hospital fire that killed 11 babies was accidental, no criminal negligence found: Report

  • The incident, which occurred in the neonatal wards of the hospital around 10:45 pm on Friday, has not resulted in the registration of any First Information Report (FIR) as the panel found no evidence of criminal conspiracy or negligence, says a report.

Livemint
Published17 Nov 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Equipment damaged by fire lies inside a neonatal intensive care unit at Jhansi Medical College hospital in Jhansi, India, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo)
Equipment damaged by fire lies inside a neonatal intensive care unit at Jhansi Medical College hospital in Jhansi, India, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo)(AP)

A fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, that tragically claimed the lives of 11 newborns has been deemed accidental, according to a two-member investigative committee, a news report said.

The incident, which occurred in the neonatal wards of the hospital around 10:45 pm on Friday, has not resulted in the registration of any First Information Report (FIR) as the panel found no evidence of criminal conspiracy or negligence, NDTV reported citing sources.

 

The fire broke out in the neonatal wards of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi on Friday night.

The two-member committee, which was supposed to submit its report within 24 hours, consisted of Jhansi Commissioner Vipul Dubey and DIG Range Kalanidhi Nathani. The committee's findings revealed that fire in the paediatrics ward could not be controlled as water sprinklers were not installed. According to the report, doctors told the committee that water sprinklers were not installed due to the presence of newborns in the NICU ward.

 

The committee's detailed investigation report is expected soon.

During the incident, two doctors, six nurses and other staff were present in the ward. In an attempt to control the fire, one of the nurses suffered burns on her legs.

The fire was caused due to a short circuit in a switchboard that spread quickly to the oxygen concentrator. By the time paramedical staff and others used went with fire extinguishers, the fire was out of control. However, the fire engine reached within minutes, the report said.

 

Meanwhile, a four-member panel was formed, headed by the Director General of Medical Education, Kinjal Singh. This panel will check the causes of short circuits and overloading of machines. It will determine if the short circuit was caused by negligence and provide guidelines to avoid such incidents in the future. The panel will submit its report within a week.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 05:20 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaUP hospital fire that killed 11 babies was accidental, no criminal negligence found: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,665.00-120.00
      Chennai
      75,671.00-120.00
      Delhi
      75,823.00-120.00
      Kolkata
      75,675.00-120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.