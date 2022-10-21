UP hospital transfuses ‘mosambi’ juice instead of plasma, dengue patient dies

A private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has come under fire after a family of a deceased dengue patient has alleged that the hospital transfused fruit juice into the patient instead of platelets. The Uttar Pradesh police confirmed the information on Friday and the private hospital ahs been sealed.
The incident came into focus after a video of the alleged incident went viral on social media, the district administration swung into action and the hospital was sealed on Thursday on the direction of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.
The patient, Pradeep Pandey, was shifted to another hospital, where he died after his condition deteriorated, officials said. However, no FIR has been registered at the local police station.
The owner of the private hospital claimed that the platelets were brought from a different medical facility and the patient had a reaction after three units were transfused.
In a tweet, Deputy CM Pathak said, "Taking cognisance of the viral video at the hospital where a dengue patient was transfused with sweet lemon juice instead of platelets, on my directive the hospital was sealed and the platelet packets have been sent for testing."
"If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital," he said.
According to sources, the patient died due to the transfusion of "wrong platelets" and the samples of those will be examined.
Asked about the reason for sealing the hospital, an officer, on condition of anonymity, said it has been done on the instructions of the chief medical officer and will remain so till the sample is tested.
Saurabh Mishra, the owner of the hospital, said that since the patient's platelets level dropped to 17,000, his relatives were asked to arrange blood platelets for him.
"They brought five units of platelets from SRN Hospital. After transfusion of three units, the patient had a reaction. So we stopped it," he said.
Mishra said that the platelets should be examined and their origin should be traced because they had the sticker of SRN hospital on them.
District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said, "An inquiry is underway and the platelets will also be tested."
