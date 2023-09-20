UP International Trade Show: Noida Metro increases train frequency for visitors

Metro trains will be made available every 7.5 minutes from 8 am to 10 pm

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Wednesday said to ease the commutation of visitors to the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), it will increase frequency of trains on the Aqua Line from September 21 to 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NMRC managing director Lokesh M said that the visitors can reach the exhibition through the nearest metro station Knowledge Park.

To avoid crowding at stations and to manage rush of visitors, NMRC has increased the frequency of trains. It will be made available every 7.5 minutes from 8 am to 10 pm, he said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, trains on Aqua Line run at an interval of 10 minutes. However, during peak hours -- 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm -- the metro trains run at an interval of 7.5 minutes, according to NMRC.

The first edition of the UP ITS will take place from September 21 to 25 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

Rakesh Kumar, chairman of India Expo Centre and Mart said that entry to the UPITS for general public is free from 3 pm to 8 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parking facility will also be available at eight Aqua Line metro stations -- Sector 51, Sector 76, NSEZ, Sector 142, Sector-137, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1 and Delta 1, the NMRC MD also said.

The police have estimated over 2 lakh visitors, including foreigners, during the UPITS and have issued a road traffic advisory.

State minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Wednesday said that the International Trade Show 2023 will turn out to be a key milestone in Uttar Pradesh's aim to become a $1 trillion economy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are working rapidly towards making Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 trillion economy. This programme (the UP International Trade Show 2023) is certainly going to be a key milestone in this direction," Gupta told reporters in Greater Noida.