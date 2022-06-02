UP Investors Summit 3.0: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 80,000 cr projects

PM Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh tomorrow to attend the 3rd ‘groundbreaking’ ceremony of UP Investors Summit in Lucknow and lay the foundation stone of over 1,400 projects worth more than ₹80,000 crores in the state
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on Friday to attend the 3rd ‘groundbreaking’ ceremony of the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow and lay the foundation stone of over 1,400 projects worth more than ₹80,000 crores in the state.
According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at around 11 am, prime minister Modi will reach Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, where he will attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit.
"The projects encompass diverse sectors like agriculture and allied, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharma, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and textiles. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country," the PMO said.
At around 1:45 pm, the prime minister will reach Paraunkh village, Kanpur, where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir. Thereafter, at around 2 pm, they will visit Dr B.R. Ambedkar Bhawan, which will be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra at 2:15 PM, the PMO added.
The Kendra is the ancestral house of the President, that was donated for public use and converted to a community centre (Milan Kendra). Subsequently, they will attend a public function at Paraunkh village at 2:30 pm.
Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Anant Ambani are among the bigwigs from the corporate world who are likely to attend the third groundbreaking ceremony of the summit.
Uttar Pradesh MSMEs minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said, "The groundbreaking will see an investment of ₹80 thousand crore, which is a record."
The UP government in an official release said, “The investments will fund at least 805 projects in the MSMEs sector, 275 in agriculture and allied industries, and 65 in pharmaceuticals and medical supplies."
Among other projects, there will be six related to education worth ₹1,183 crore, seven related to dairy worth ₹489 crore, and six in animal husbandry worth ₹224 crore, the release added.
A total of ₹4,459 crore will be pumped into new MSMEs being set up in the state. Two of these units will be started in Agra, three in Aligarh, two in Amethi, one in Ayodhya, seven in Barabanki, two in Bareilly, one in Chandauli, one in Etawah, two in Fatehpur, one in Firozabad, and 40 in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, among other places the state, the UP government said.
The release further said ₹19,928 crore will be allocated to establish seven data centers, and ₹6,632 crore will be allocated for 13 infrastructure projects in the state. Projects in agriculture and allied industries will get ₹11,297 crore, IT and electronics will get ₹7,876 crore, and manufacturing industry will get ₹6,227 crore, the release added.
The Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2018 was held on February 21 to 22 in 2018, with the first Ground Breaking Ceremony being held on July 29, 2018, and the second Ground Breaking Ceremony on July 28, 2019.
