UP Investors Summit 3.0: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 80,000 cr projects

A total of ₹4,459 crore will be pumped into new MSMEs being set up in the state. Two of these units will be started in Agra, three in Aligarh, two in Amethi, one in Ayodhya, seven in Barabanki, two in Bareilly, one in Chandauli, one in Etawah, two in Fatehpur, one in Firozabad, and 40 in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, among other places the state, the UP government said.