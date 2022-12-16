'UP is Airtel's priority for 5G', Bharti Enterprises vice chairman meets CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed happiness over the launch of the 5G network and said that it will ensure access to education, health, and government services with quality.
Bharti Enterprises (Airtel) vice-chairman Rakesh Bharti Mittal on Thursday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at CM residence and expressed his willingness to invest in UP for data center, digital banking, and vocational education, according to the news agency ANI.
In an official statement, the Chief Minister's Office informed that discussions were held on the implementation of the Digital India Mission, improvement of communication facilities, and investment proposals of Bharti Group in the state.
During the meeting, CM Yogi reiterated his resolve for Ease of Living and said it is our effort that every citizen should have access to education and health services in every village, every town, and every city of the state. The use of internet technology is the biggest help in this regard.
"The Prime Minister's Digital India Mission is an important foundation stone for New Uttar Pradesh and New India. As per the vision of the Prime Minister, paperless banking service is being made available to remote villages in Uttar Pradesh today. We have increased the use of technology in every field like education, health, industry, and banking," the Chief Minister said, as quoted by ANI.
He further described the 5G revolution as a great help in accelerating the pace of building a new India and praised the efforts of Bharti Enterprises for the availability of high-quality communication facilities in Uttar Pradesh. He also assured them of the UP government's support in efforts for the betterment of the state.
"The group is working on priority to facilitate high-level communication services in a state like Uttar Pradesh with a large area and huge population," Rakesh Mittal said during the meeting.
Chief Minister expressed happiness over the launch of the 5G network and said that it will ensure access to education, health, and government services with quality. This will prove to be very useful in bringing rural areas into the mainstream. This will increase employment opportunities.
The Bharti Enterprises vice-chairman said that the company is keen to invest in data centers, digital banking, and vocational education in Uttar Pradesh and has prepared a complete action plan, as per ANI reports.
Rakesh Mittal said that Airtel's 5G services have partially started in Uttar Pradesh. Very soon all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh will be able to take advantage of 5G high-speed internet service.
Rakesh Mittal said, "Bharti Group is working in a planned manner to lay optical fiber to ensure better internet connectivity even in remote areas. Positive cooperation is expected from the state government in this regard."
He also invited the Bharti group to participate in the proposed Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit to be held from February 10 to 12, 2023.
