UP: IT dept conducts searches at locations linked to Azam Khan

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Uttar Pradesh. The team of IT personnel reached cities including Rampur, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, and Sitapur, according to ANI reports.

In October, the state assembly Secretariat announced Azam Khan's disqualification from the House after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case.

The case was registered against Khan in April 2019 for leveling serious allegations against administrative officials posted in Rampur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election meeting.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Khan was booked for making inflammatory speeches while addressing a public meeting in Khatanagaria village of the Milak Kotwali area.

As the video clip of his speech went viral on social media, Rampur district’s assistant development officer (Panchayat) Anil Kumar Chauhan registered a complaint against Azam Khan at the Shahjad Nagar police station.

Earlier, Allahabad High Court in May 2022 had granted interim bail to Azam Khan in a matter which was related to a wrongful possession of Waqf board property land.

Azam Khan began his political career by winning the 1980 assembly election on Janata Party (Secular) ticket from Rampur. He has served as a minister in both Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav governments.

The SP leader has more than 80 cases registered against himself and spent around 27 months in jail before the Supreme Court ordered to grant him bail in all the cases. He walked out of prison in May 2022. Previously, he served as a cabinet minister in the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh between 2012-2017.



