UP: Last rites of Kalyan Singh to be performed with full state honours today

Kalyan Singh funeral: The last rites of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh will be performed today at Rajghat in Narora of Bulandshahr district with full state honours, officials told PTI.

The mortal remains of the BJP leader, which were kept at Ahilya Bai Holkar stadium, were taken to Atrauli, where his native village Madholi is situated and from there body will be taken to Rajghat.

Singh died on Saturday at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow. The BJP leader, who also served as the Rajasthan governor, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the SGPGI in a critical condition on July 4. He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.

His mortal remains arrived by air ambulance at the Dhani Pur air strip on Sunday evening and chief minster Yogi Adityanath, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and Etah MP Rajveer Singh, who is son of Singh, were also present there.

Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob of "karsevaks" in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Along with BJP veterans L K Advani and M M Joshi, he was among the 32 people acquitted in the demolition case in September last year. He was instrumental in the rise of the BJP to power in Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s.

He is survived by his wife Ramvati Devi, son Rajveer Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Etah, and grandson Sandeep Singh, who is the minister of state for finance, technical education and medical education in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Kalyan Singh here, calling the death of the BJP stalwart a "big loss" for the party. "With the death of Kalyan Singhji, the BJP has lost a stalwart. It is a big loss for the party. The void created by Kalyan Singh's death is difficult to fill for a long time," Shah told reporters.

