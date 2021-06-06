The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday lifted Covid-imposed curfew from all districts barring Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur as active cases in these three districts are above 600, informed Additional Chief Secretary-Information Navneet Sehgal.

Till Saturday, Meerut had 1248 active cases while Gorakhpur 783 and Saharanpur 1171

The state government yesterday announced relaxations in curfew in Bareilly and Bulandshahr districts from Monday. It allowed shops and markets outside the containment zones to open for five days a week.

Till yesterday, the number of districts where the restrictions were lifted was 67, out of the 75 districts. The infection cases have declined in the state with only three districts having over 600 active cases.

The unlock process in UP began a week ago when the government lifted the curfew for 20 districts. It sated that the districts where active cases were over 600 would remain under restrictions.

Over the last week, the cases have further declined in the state with overall active cases coming under 20,000. On Saturday, UP recorded 1028 daily count while the recoveries were 4346. So far, 21151 people have succumbed to infectious disease.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that a two-day weekly curfew should be implemented in all 75 districts. To make the curfew effective, he said, the police and local administrations should become in action from 6 pm onwards.

The chief minister also said that the reports from several districts were indicating that people were not wearing masks, not maintaining social distancing norms and unnecessary crowding the market areas. "The cooperation of every citizen is important to win the fight against the pandemic. Also, the police needs to ramp up their efforts and make people aware about the situation," he added.

