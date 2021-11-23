After changing the names of the several districts in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government is now planning to change the name of the Yamuna Expressway, according to a report by Live Hindustan, Livemint's sister publication. There is a discussion that now Yamuna Expressway can be named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

This was the first expressway of UP, started during the tenure of BSP supremo Mayawati. It is also known as Taj Expressway. It is a 6-lane 165-km long expressway that connects Greater Noida in the National Capital Region (NCR) with Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

The cost of this expressway was more than 14,000 crores. However, this expressway could not be completed during Mayawati's time. It was inaugurated by Akhilesh Yadav, who became the new Chief Minister on 9 August 2012, three months after the formation of Akhilesh Yadav's government. This expressway was built by Jaypee Group.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi will be going to Jewar today to take stock of the preparations for the airport's inauguration. CM Yogi will inspect the venue, and will review meeting will be held with the officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on November 25 at 1 pm. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to have five international airports.

This airport will be the second international airport to come up in Delhi NCR. It will help decongest the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

As per PMO, the airport is strategically located and will serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighbouring areas.

