UP likely to rename Yamuna Expressway's name after ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The cost of this expressway was more than 14,000 crores. However, this expressway could not be completed during Mayawati's time. It was inaugurated by Akhilesh Yadav, who became the new Chief Minister on 9 August 2012, three months after the formation of Akhilesh Yadav's government. This expressway was built by Jaypee Group.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}