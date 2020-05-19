CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has issued fresh guidelines for UP Lockdown 4.0, with some relaxations. The permissions are largely in line with the Union Home Ministry's guidelines, announced on Sunday which extended nationwide covid-19 lockdown till 31st May.

Here's a list of what's allowed in Uttar Pradesh and what's not:

Here's a list of what's allowed in Uttar Pradesh and what's not:

What's allowed in Uttar Pradesh

Restaurants and mithai (sweets) shops can open but can only offer home delivery services.

Markets in non-containment zones will also start opening up from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The state government has allowed reopening of the vegetable markets (Sabzi Mandi) with proper precautions for three hours from 4am to 7am. Retails vegetables can be sold between 6am to 9pm. Initially bazaars will be opened on alternate days.

Nursing homes and private clinics will be permitted to resume operations and provide Medicare after following the due protocol and training to staff.

Factories in the rural areas have been permitted to resume operations following the guidelines.

Prohibitory orders will be in place in the state during the night and no vehicles, except on essential services, will be allowed between 7pm and 7am.

Private vehicles have also been allowed with certain restrictions. Three passengers including the driver can travel on a four-wheeler, pillion ride on two-wheelers has been allowed only in case of a woman and three including the driver on a three-wheeler had been allowed.

Street vendors and hawkers have also been permitted to function in the state.

Banquet halls have been permitted to open but not more than 20 people can attend a wedding.

Stadiums allowed to reopen as suggested by the Centre but without spectators.

Printing presses, dry cleaners, industrial activities outside containment zones and sweet shops have also been permitted in the new guidelines. Also read: Noida admin cancels UP govt's notification on entry of Delhi vehicles in NCR

What's not allowed in Uttar Pradesh

Inter-state travel has not been allowed by the Uttar Pradesh government yet, either for buses or private vehicles.

School, colleges and all other educational institutions will remain closed during lockdown 4.0.

Religious gatherings have been prohibited in the fresh guidelines.

Air services, except emergency/air ambulance, will not be allowed to function during the lockdown period in the state.

Metro services to remain suspended during the fourth phase of the lockdown.

Cinema halls, malls and gyms can’t open during lockdown 4.0.

