UP: Lucknow Police impose new restrictions under Sec 144 till 8 Nov. Details here
The Lucknow Police have imposed new restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC till 8 November to maintain law an order and ensure adherence to Covid rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams and farmers' protests. 

The police said that due to week-long Durga Puja and other festivals, people need to be vigilant as Covid still remains a challenge. The order said that ongoing and proposed farmers' protest may disturb the law and order, therefore, it was important to issue new restrictions. 

