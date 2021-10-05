The Lucknow Police have imposed new restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC till 8 November to maintain law an order and ensure adherence to Covid rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams and farmers' protests.

The police said that due to week-long Durga Puja and other festivals, people need to be vigilant as Covid still remains a challenge. The order said that ongoing and proposed farmers' protest may disturb the law and order, therefore, it was important to issue new restrictions.

Lucknow Police imposes restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC till November 8 to maintain law & order and ensure adherence to COVID rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams and farmers' protests pic.twitter.com/fBd1jImHhE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2021

