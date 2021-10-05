UP: Lucknow Police impose new restrictions under Sec 144 till 8 Nov. Details here1 min read . 05 Oct 2021
- The police said that due to week-long Durga Puja and other festivals, people need to be vigilant as Covid still remains a challenge
The Lucknow Police have imposed new restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC till 8 November to maintain law an order and ensure adherence to Covid rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams and farmers' protests.
The police said that due to week-long Durga Puja and other festivals, people need to be vigilant as Covid still remains a challenge. The order said that ongoing and proposed farmers' protest may disturb the law and order, therefore, it was important to issue new restrictions.
