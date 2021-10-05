Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >UP: Lucknow Police impose new restrictions under Sec 144 till 8 Nov. Details here

UP: Lucknow Police impose new restrictions under Sec 144 till 8 Nov. Details here

Lucknow: Police personnel during a flag march in Lucknow
1 min read . 05 Oct 2021 Livemint

  • The police said that due to week-long Durga Puja and other festivals, people need to be vigilant as Covid still remains a challenge

The Lucknow Police have imposed new restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC till 8 November to maintain law an order and ensure adherence to Covid rules in view of upcoming festivals, various entrance exams and farmers' protests. 

The police said that due to week-long Durga Puja and other festivals, people need to be vigilant as Covid still remains a challenge. The order said that ongoing and proposed farmers' protest may disturb the law and order, therefore, it was important to issue new restrictions. 

