UP man arrested for urinating on female patient in Ballia's hospital

A man has been arrested for allegedly urinating on a female patient inside a ward of the district women's hospital in Uttar Pradesh, said police on Thursday, adding that an FIR has been registered in this regard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Circle Officer Vaibhav Pandey said, “We have arrested one Vikas Singh of Shahpur village for urinating on a woman inside the district hospital. An FIR regarding the incident has also been registered at Kotwali police station."

A local resident of Sukhpura village informed that the incident took place on Tuesday night, the complaint of the victim read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The man has been identified as Vikas Singh who entered the ward the victim was admitted in and urinated on her as she lay on the bed, PTI reported.

Police said that Singh hurled abuses at her when she opposed him. “Singh was arrested on Wednesday," police said.

(With PTI inputs)

