UP man beheads ice-cream seller, carries severed head home, tries to burn it: Report

A 50-year-old man allegedly slit a 25-year-old man's throat, severed his head, then carried it to his own house. The incident took place in Parsawal village in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Bablu, an ice-cream seller, NDTV reported. Bablu had reportedly gone to Parsawal to sell ice cream, as he did most days.

There, he got engaged in a verbal altercation with a local resident named Shankar Yadav. After a heated exchange of words, Shankar Yadav attacked Bablu with a sickle, slitting his throat and severing his head in public view, the NDTV report added.

Shankar Yadav then reportedly picked up the severed head and took it with him to his house in the same village.

Once inside, Yadav started cooking, police were quoted as saying as they described what they had found when they entered the premises.

According to the report, a large force was deployed in the village under the direction of Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya.

The area was cordoned off.

Police then went to Shankar Yadav's house. When the team entered, they found the accused inside, cooking, with Bablu's severed head lying nearby, NDTV reported.

According to India Today, the accused allegedly attempted to burn the victim's severed head.

Police arrested Yadav immediately, seized the murder weapon and recovered the severed head from the house.

Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya told India Today that the accused appeared to have a disturbed or unstable mindset and committed the crime over a trivial dispute related to selling ice cream.

Police reportedly said that the victim's body had been placed near a fire, causing partial burns.

What led to the dispute? As police are probing what led to the verbal altercation between the accused and the victim, an India Today report claimed that a dispute erupted when Shankar Yadav objected to Bablu selling ice cream in the area. When the vendor refused to leave, the verbal argument escalated into a violent confrontation, it added.

The body of the victim was sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation into the case is underway.

Bablu was the eldest of three brothers. He had been supporting his family through manual labour and selling ice cream, the report added.