UP man forces wife to ‘have figure like Nora Fatehi’: ‘3 hours exercise or no food’

A woman has alleged that her husband forced her to “stay fit to have a figure like Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi”. A case in this connection was reportedly filed at Muradnagar Police Station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

In her complaint, the woman said that her husband, identified as Shivam Ujjwal, wanted her to look like Nora Fatehi.

The husband allegedly started pressuring her to exercise for three hours every day. According to a Times of India report, if she is not able to exercise for three hours on any day, she is not given food.

She alleged he insisted on her spending three hours at the gym daily. If she didn't go to the gym, he would stop her from eating, so she would not put on any weight.

Ujjwal is a government physical education teacher by profession.

The woman said she got married to Ujjwal on 6 March 2025. According to the Navbharat Times, she said she is of normal height and fair complexion, yet her husband and in-laws regularly taunt her for her physical appearance.

She claimed that since the marriage, her husband used to taunt her about her physical appearance and say “that he could have gotten any beautiful girl like Nora Fatehi”.

The woman claimed that her husband is very interested in other girls and he watches objectionable pictures and videos of other girls on social media.

‘Secretly given abortion pills’ The woman also alleged that when she became pregnant, she was secretly given abortion pills.

“Two months ago, I found out that I was pregnant. I shared this with my mother-in-law, who showed no interest. One day, my husband gave me a pill, which I later researched online and discovered was used for abortions,” she said in her complaint.

She further claimed that her in-laws also started harassing her for dowry. When their demand was not met, they started torturing her mentally and physically, according to Navbharat Times.

As per an NDTV India report, the woman said that at the wedding, the girl’s family gave jewellery worth ₹16 lakh, a Mahindra Scorpio worth ₹24 lakh, and ₹10 lakh in cash to the in-laws. She claimed that about ₹76 lakh was spent on the wedding.