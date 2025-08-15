UP man poisons son, hurls him off roof, comes down after being lured with ₹50 tobacco

A man in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly fed his two-year-old son pesticide and "flung" him off the roof. As per reports, the incident happened on Thursday in Chitaua village, located in the Bichhwan police station area of Mainpuri.

But why did the man kill his son? It was alleged that the man, Raj Bahadur, took the extreme step after quarreling with his wife. He questioned “his wife's character” and didn't believe that the child was his won, Amar Ujala reported.

It was around 2 pm on Thursday when Raj Bahadur had a fight with his wife. Following the argument, the wife came out of the house and began washing clothes.

Raj Bahadur then closed the gate from inside and climbed onto the roof. His younger son Lalit was playing there.

Raj Bahadur caught hold of him and threatened to throw him off the roof. He made the child drink the pesticide and threw him off the roof, the report added.

The child's neck broke as soon as he fell on the road. He died on the spot.

Raj Bahadur sat on the roof with a knife, came down only after tobacco worth 50 rupees was offered to him.

After the child's death, Raj Bahadur reportedly sat on the roof with a knife and kept threatening to harm himself if anyone came near him.

The villagers tried to bring him down by luring him. They promised to order tobacco worth ₹50 for him.

Also Read | Blast at US steel plant with history of pollution concerns kills 2, injures

Meanwhile, police officials who had come to Raj's house, pretended to return, saying that they would not arrest him.

At this Raj Bahadur opened the gate and came down off the roof.