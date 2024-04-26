Police said they spotted a man wearing the uniform of Singapore Airlines and wandering in the Metro Skywalk area on Thursday.

A 24-year-old man from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly posing as a pilot of Singapore Airlines from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), police said on Friday.

Police spotted a man wearing the uniform of Singapore Airlines and wandering in the Metro Skywalk area on Thursday, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

"He presented himself as a pilot of an airline to CISF [Central Industrial Security Force] personnel, he displayed an ID card hanging from his neck," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani was quoted as saying.

As per the report, the staff noticed something wrong. Upon interception, the man was identified as Sangeet Singh of Noida.

What did the probe reveal? The DCP said investigations revealed that he had forged the ID using some online application and purchased the uniform accessories from Dwarka, New Delhi.

Police also found during the investigation that Singh had completed a one-year course in Aviation Hospitality from Mumbai in 2020.

"He had misled his friends and family by professing to work as a pilot," he said.

"Singh was arrested and a case was registered against him. Further investigation is underway," he added. A case under sections Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using a forged document as a genuine one) was registered against the accused, who has since been apprehended, News 18 reported.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport, named after the late former Prime Minister, is the 10th busiest in the world, as per a recent study.

(With inputs from PTI)

