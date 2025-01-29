Amid the death of 30 people in a stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh minister on Wednesday sparked a controversy by calling it a ‘minor incident’.

The stampede took place as pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

"In such a big event and when there is such a huge crowd, minor incidents do happen," reported PTI quoting Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad.

Nishad, however, expressed grief over the incident, calling it sad.

Nishad, the chief of the Nishad party, is fisheries minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Also Read | 30 people killed in Maha Kumbh stampede ahead of holy dip on Mauni Amavasya

30 killed, 90 injured Addressing a press conference, Maha Kumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna said that the incident took place due to the pressure of the crowd.

"The crowd broke barricades and jumped to the other side, crushing those waiting there. Over 90 injured were rushed to the hospital, of whom 30 died," he said.

36 injured people are undergoing treatment at the hospital and the rest have been sent with their families.

"Heart wrenching incident" The incident is heart-wrenching. We express our deepest condolences to all those families who lost their loved ones. We have been in constant touch with the administration since last night, said CM Yogi Adityanath.

Probe ordered The Chief Minister has announced a three-member judicial commission, comprising Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta and retd IAS VK Singh to look into the reasons behind the stampede.

Also Read | Kumbh Mela stampede: 5 past incidents of crowd crush at religious event

Ex-gratia announced CM Yogi Adityanath also announced an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh each for the kin of the deceased, and added that the Chief Secretary and DGP will visit Prayagraj and look into all the issues if required.