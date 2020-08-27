Subscribe
UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh tests positive for COVID-19
1 min read . 04:38 PM IST PTI

Senior Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh said that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the 56-year-old cabinet minister has quarantined himself at his home on medical advice

"After preliminary symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report was positive. I am alright but on doctor's advice I have isolated myself in home quarantine," he said in a tweet in Hindi. 

"I request those who came in contact with me over the last few days to get themselves tested," the minister said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

