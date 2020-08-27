UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh tests positive for COVID-19

The 56-year-old cabinet minister has quarantined himself at his home on medical advice.
The 56-year-old cabinet minister has quarantined himself at his home on medical advice.
"After preliminary symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report was positive. I am alright but on doctor's advice I have isolated myself in home quarantine," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
"I request those who came in contact with me over the last few days to get themselves tested," the minister said.
