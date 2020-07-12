Home >News >India >UP minister tests positive for COVID-19
  • Minister of state, independent charge, for Sports and Youth Welfare Upendra Tiwari has been found COVID-19 positive
  • He felt feverish a few days ago, after which his test for the infection was conducted

BALLIA : Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Upendra Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19, his representative said.

Rakesh Chaubey 'Bhola, the representative of the minister said, "Tiwari felt feverish almost two days back and his COVID test was done on Saturday."

"The report on Sunday morning stated that Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

