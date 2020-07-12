Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >UP minister tests positive for COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh Minister of State

UP minister tests positive for COVID-19

1 min read . 02:47 PM IST PTI

  • Minister of state, independent charge, for Sports and Youth Welfare Upendra Tiwari has been found COVID-19 positive
  • He felt feverish a few days ago, after which his test for the infection was conducted

BALLIA : Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Upendra Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19, his representative said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Upendra Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19, his representative said.

Rakesh Chaubey 'Bhola, the representative of the minister said, "Tiwari felt feverish almost two days back and his COVID test was done on Saturday."

Rakesh Chaubey 'Bhola, the representative of the minister said, "Tiwari felt feverish almost two days back and his COVID test was done on Saturday."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The report on Sunday morning stated that Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated