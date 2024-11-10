UP: Minor NEET aspirant raped for six months after being held captive by coaching teachers, accused arrested

A NEET aspirant in Kanpur was allegedly held hostage and raped by two teachers over six months, starting in December 2022. She reported the abuse after hearing about a similar case, prompting police to register a complaint.

Livemint
Published10 Nov 2024, 06:33 AM IST
The girl was raped, bitten multiple times and brutalised
The girl was raped, bitten multiple times and brutalised(HT_PRINT)

A NEET aspirant who relocated to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur to prepare for the medical entrance test was reportedly held hostage and repeatedly raped by her two coaching teachers over six months, reported PTI.

The incident took place in December 2022 and came to light after the victim decided to file a complaint after hearing a similar case of sexual abuse by the two men to another student. 

The student came to Kanpur to prepare for the medical entrance exam NEET at a prominent coaching institute. In December 2022, the complainant was invited by her biology teacher, Sahil Siddiqui,to his friend's flat in Kalyanpur's Makdi-Khera area for a New Year's party. The coaching teacher told the victim that other students would also be there, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Abhishek Pandey.

The Fatehpur student found that she was the only girl from coaching in the party. She also alleged that Siddiqui drugged her by lacing her soft drink with sedatives and raped her while recording the crime. He also blackmailed her into releasing the video on the internet if she attempted to speak about the incident or file a complaint. The girl, who was a minor at that time, was also held captive for six months and repeatedly raped by Siddique. 

A few months after the crime, another coaching teacher, Vikas Porwal, her chemistry teacher, also raped her. The victim couldn't gather the courage to speak up against the crime and file a complaint. She was also afraid that speaking up would land her family in danger. 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Nov 2024, 06:33 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaUP: Minor NEET aspirant raped for six months after being held captive by coaching teachers, accused arrested

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.