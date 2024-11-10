A NEET aspirant in Kanpur was allegedly held hostage and raped by two teachers over six months, starting in December 2022. She reported the abuse after hearing about a similar case, prompting police to register a complaint.

A NEET aspirant who relocated to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur to prepare for the medical entrance test was reportedly held hostage and repeatedly raped by her two coaching teachers over six months, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident took place in December 2022 and came to light after the victim decided to file a complaint after hearing a similar case of sexual abuse by the two men to another student.

The student came to Kanpur to prepare for the medical entrance exam NEET at a prominent coaching institute. In December 2022, the complainant was invited by her biology teacher, Sahil Siddiqui,to his friend's flat in Kalyanpur's Makdi-Khera area for a New Year's party. The coaching teacher told the victim that other students would also be there, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Abhishek Pandey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Fatehpur student found that she was the only girl from coaching in the party. She also alleged that Siddiqui drugged her by lacing her soft drink with sedatives and raped her while recording the crime. He also blackmailed her into releasing the video on the internet if she attempted to speak about the incident or file a complaint. The girl, who was a minor at that time, was also held captive for six months and repeatedly raped by Siddique.

A few months after the crime, another coaching teacher, Vikas Porwal, her chemistry teacher, also raped her. The victim couldn't gather the courage to speak up against the crime and file a complaint. She was also afraid that speaking up would land her family in danger.