UP: Minor stages own kidnapping, demands 50 crore ransom from kin

Ajay Sahni, SSP Meerut
1 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2020, 06:31 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

The Child Welfare Committee informed has been informed about the incident and the boy is being presented before the court

A 15-year-old boy allegedly staged his own abduction and demanded 50 crores ransom from his family. Police and Special Task Force (STF) found him on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Sahni said, "He lived with his father, stepmother and two sisters. He was disturbed with the situation, wanted to leave home with his sisters, and live somewhere else."

" 9.31 lakhs have been recovered from him. He himself had planned this, had sent a text message to his sister for the money and also left a letter for it. Further action is being taken," SSP Meerut added.

The Child Welfare Committee informed has been informed about the incident and the boy is being presented before the court. His father is also being questioned, SSP Meerut informed.

