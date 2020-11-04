UP: Minor stages own kidnapping, demands 50 crore ransom from kin

UP: Minor stages own kidnapping, demands ₹50 crore ransom from kin1 min read . 06:31 AM IST
The Child Welfare Committee informed has been informed about the incident and the boy is being presented before the court
A 15-year-old boy allegedly staged his own abduction and demanded ₹50 crores ransom from his family. Police and Special Task Force (STF) found him on Tuesday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ajay Sahni said, "He lived with his father, stepmother and two sisters. He was disturbed with the situation, wanted to leave home with his sisters, and live somewhere else."
" ₹9.31 lakhs have been recovered from him. He himself had planned this, had sent a text message to his sister for the money and also left a letter for it. Further action is being taken," SSP Meerut added.
The Child Welfare Committee informed has been informed about the incident and the boy is being presented before the court. His father is also being questioned, SSP Meerut informed.
