The state has moved towards self-reliance in the power sector even as the load capacity in transmission reached to 25000 MW, UP CM said
He said the state was getting a gift of 27 sub-stations as part of a continuous progress made by his government in the field of power transmission
Lucknow: Sustained efforts by the Uttar Pradesh government in the four years have pushed the power sector in the state towards self-reliance with a quantum jump in the transmission capacity, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday.
Underlining that the self-reliance in the power sector is necessary for an “atmanirbhar UP", Adityanath said his government had inherited a power infrastructure that was in a shambles.
“But during the past four years, the transmission capacity alone has seen an augmentation of 53%. The state has moved towards self-reliance in the power sector even as the load capacity in transmission reached to 25000 MW," the CM said.
According to a government spokesman, the CM also said at present several power transmission projects are being executed through the public-private partnership (PPP) mechanism at a cost of ₹6,100 crore.
The UP CM said this while speaking after inaugurating two sub-stations of 220 kV and nine sub-stations of 132 kV constructed at a cost of ₹571.57 crore and laying the foundation stone of 10 sub-stations of 220 kV and six sub-stations of 132 kV to be constructed at ₹1,347.91 crore.
He said the state was getting a gift of 27 sub-stations as part of a continuous progress made by his government in the field of power transmission.
"It will reduce the load on other sub-stations and will improve power supply,'' he said. The new sub-stations were set up in Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Sitapur and Mirzapur districts.
The chief minister also claimed that farmers had faced a power crisis before 2017. "Now, the situation has changed. The availability of power has contributed to an increase in agriculture production," he said.