UP student slapping row: Fact-checker Mohammad Zubair faces FIR for 'revealing' identity of minor in viral video
Uttar Pradesh Police has filed an FIR against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for ‘revealing’ the identity of the Muslim child in the viral video who was repeatedly hit and slapped by his classmates on insistence of the Neha Public School principal Tripta Tyagi

The complainant Vishnu Dutt alleged that Zubair disclosed the identity of the boy by sharing a video of the incident on social media.

In the complaint it was mentioned that Zubair had revealed the identity of the minor boy who was getting hit by his classmates. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman said the case has been registered under section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

On Friday, a video of the school teacher Tripta Tyagi had gone viral in which a Muslim student of Class 2, was seen being slapped by his classmates for allegedly not doing his homework, leading to widespread condemnation.

The communal hatred perpetrated by the teacher was evident from her words “I have declared jitne bhi Mohammedan (Muslim) bachhe hai…"  

Aey kya tum maar rahe ho iske.. jor se maaro naa…chalo aur kiska number hai,(What are you doing? Why are you not beating him harder)" Tripta Tyagi was heard urging the students to hit the visibly affected child.

The Neha Public School Class 2 Muslim student has said that he was hit for an hour because he did not study his multiplication tables, according to a report in India Today

A case was registered against Tripta Tyagi on Saturday under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC on the complaint by the boy's family.

Tripta Tyagi, in her defence, said the video had been tampered with to give a communal colour to the matter and claimed that it was shot by the student's uncle.

Tripta Tyagi said though it was wrong on her part to get a student slapped by his classmates, she was forced to do it as she is handicapped and was not able to stand up and reach the student who had not done his assignment.

Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 06:12 PM IST
