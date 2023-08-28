UP student slapping row: Fact-checker Mohammad Zubair faces FIR for ‘revealing’ identity of minor in viral video1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair has been charged by Uttar Pradesh Police for revealing the identity of a Muslim child who was assaulted by classmates.
Uttar Pradesh Police has filed an FIR against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for ‘revealing’ the identity of the Muslim child in the viral video who was repeatedly hit and slapped by his classmates on insistence of the Neha Public School principal Tripta Tyagi.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message