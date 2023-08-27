Neha Public School in Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh, where a Muslim kid was slapped by his classmates on the instruction of a teacher, has been shut for a few days, awaiting an inquiry, said the authorities on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As outrage poured in from all quarters, the teacher, identified as Tripta Tyagi, was booked under bailable charges on the complaint of the boy's family. The school was also served a notice by the education department in connection with the matter.

Meanwhile, the man who shot the video has also recounted the events that unfolded. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident, which happened on August 24, came to light only after a video of Tripta Tyagi asking her students to slap a Muslim kid went viral. In the video, Tripta Tyagi is seen asking the students to slap a Muslim child and also allegedly making a communal remark.

The student is seen standing near the teacher’s desk, crying, as his classmates take turns to slap him, as the teacher looks on. Tripta Tyagi is also heard asking one of the students to hit the Muslim kid harder.

Defending her actions, the Muzaffarnagar teacher has termed the incident as a “minor issue". She said though it was wrong on her part to get a student slapped by his classmates, she was forced to do it as she is handicapped and was not able to stand up and reach the student who had not done his homework. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There was pressure from the child's parents to be strict with him. I am handicapped, so I made some students slap him so that he would start doing his homework," Tripta Tyagi said.

Tripta Tyagi has also asserted that she is not ashamed while claiming that all villagers are supporting her. “I am not ashamed. I have served the people of this village as a teacher. They all are with me. They have made laws, but we need to control the children in schools. This is how we tackle them," Tripta Tyagi was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Meanwhile, the man who shot the video has said that the Muslim kid was beaten as he had not done his homework. “Madam was getting the child beaten. She said Muslim women go to their parental house which their kids and so the kids miss their studies," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The father of the kid has, however, maintained that there was no communal angle to the incident. he has withdrawn his kid from school and would not be filing a complaint against the school.