Next Story
UP news: 10-year-old boy killed by father, stepmother on suspicion of stealing 500

UP news: 10-year-old boy killed by father, stepmother on suspicion of stealing ₹500

Livemint

The victim identified as Ahad was beaten to death by a wooden stick by his 45-year-old father Naushad under the suspicion of stealing 500 in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad India - September 28 2024: Ghaziabad Family members of a 45-year-old man and his second wife in Bhojpur allegedly murdered their 10-year-old son upon suspicion of stealing 500 on Saturday bhojpur in Ghaziabad , India on Saturday, September 28 2024. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy was allegedly killed after he was mercilessly beaten by his father and stepmother on suspicion of theft in Tyodi Biswa village in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The victim identified as Ahad was beaten to death by a wooden stick by his 45-year-old father Naushad under the suspicion of stealing 500, said the police.

Ahad's stepmother, 40-year-old Razia is believed to have instigated the brutal attack. The couple, married for five years, also had a daughter, they said.

Modinagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Gyan Praksh Rai, said: “Ahad's stepmother used to treat him with cruelty. On Saturday morning, when Naushad discovered that 500 was missing from his pocket, Razia accused Ahad of theft, triggering a violent outburst from the father."

The father dragged his son into a room and started hitting him with the wooden stick. Eventually, he lost his consciousness, Rai said.

After sometime, the couple fled the scene, leaving Ahad’s body lying in a pool of blood in the room.

Later, the police was informed by the neighbours about the incident. The body was sent for a post-mortem.

Naushad and Razia were subsequently arrested by the police and charged with murder based on a complaint filed by Ahad's grandmother, the officer said.

In another shocking incident, an 11-year-old child was killed as part of an alleged sacrificial ritual performed by the owners of DL Public School in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

Besides the owner and director of the school, the principal and two teachers were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident, said police.

According to the police, DL Public School owner Jasodhan Singh, who is said to believe in 'tantrik rituals', asked his son Dinesh Baghel, the director of the school, to sacrifice a child for the prosperity of the school and his family.

As per the post-mortem report, the class two student was strangled, said the police.

