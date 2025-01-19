UP News: 4 arrested for offering namaz on private property ‘without permission’

Four individuals were arrested in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh for conducting namaz in an unauthorized shed. Authorities claim an illegal mosque was built on private land.

Four people were arrested this week for offering namaz in a makeshift shed on private property without seeking permission. The incident took place in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh — with officials alleging that a mosque had been illegally constructed on the premises. The matter came to light after a drone video was shared on X.

According to a PTI report quoting the Behadi SHO, more than 20 people had been offering namaz in a tin shed without permission. The makeshift structure had been constructed on a plot of land in Jam Sawant Shumali village.

A case has been registered against seven individuals and other unidentified people, and some remain absconding. Officials said no prior permission had been sought from the administration before the alleged construction of the mosque. The prayer meet also took place while prohibitory orders were in force ahead of festivities and upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

The incident gained visibility after the youth wing of Hindu Jagran Manch uploaded a video of the location on social media. The short clip reportedly showed a group of people offering namaz and using the site as a makeshift mosque. The police had conducted an investigation and eventually filed an FIR against seven people.

The accused include the village pradhan of Jam Sawant Shumali whose family reportedly owns the site. According to an Indian Express report, the premises were locked after the case came to light. Police forces have been also been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incidents.

"There is neither a mosque nor a temple in the village. Residents have to travel to a nearby village to offer prayers. I uploaded the video on social media and informed both the police and the district administration about the matter," Indian Express quoted Himanshu Patel — the Bareilly district president of HJM — as saying.