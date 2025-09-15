UP news: 4 pilgrims die, 9 injured after bus rams into truck in Jaunpur

In a tragic incident, a bus rammed into a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur on Monday, following which four pilgrims died and nine others were seriously injured, reported PTI.

The report added that the accident took place around 5 am on Monday, when the bus carrying devotees was going from Ayodhya to Varanasi.

Providing more details, Jaunpur Superintendent of Police Dr Kaustubh said the incident took place on the Lucknow-Varanasi National Highway in Sihipur village.

He added that the accident took place when the bus driver tried to overtake the truck. The accident was so severe that the front portion of the bus was totally damaged.

After the accident, both the locals and police together pulled out the injured and rushed them to the district hospital. Meanwhile, police have seized the bus and the truck.

Similar incidents: Earlier on Sunday, a senior official from the Ministry of Finance was killed and three others were injured on Sunday after a BMW car hit a motorcycle on Ring Road near Delhi Cantt metro station.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs.

His wife sustained injuries and is under treatment. They were going on a motorcycle when the BMW car hit them, said the police.

The accused, residents of Gurugram, have been identified. An FIR has been registered, and a probe into the accident is underway.

“As a result of its collision with the central verge, the injured persons further hit a bus on their left. The accused are residents of Gurugram. Husband is said to be in business. FIR is being registered,” Delhi police said.

On Saturday, a speeding Kia Seltos crashed into a shop, injuring four people in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. The SUV broke through a barricade, crossed the footpath, and collided with the wall of a shop.

According to police, a speeding car lost control and veered onto the footpath, crashing into four people, one of whom is said to be in a critical condition.

The CCTV footage showed two women and a man stepping out of the vehicle, and the man fled the spot, reported news agency PTI citing an official.